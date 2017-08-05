Liverpool confirm squad to face Athletic Bilbao, no Coutinho or Sturridge

Loading...

Liverpool have announced a 23-man squad for today’s pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao at the Ariva Stadium in Dublin.

The Reds conclude their pre-season fixtures with a game against the Spanish side before their 2017/18 Premier League campaign starts against Watford next weekend.

But they will be without captain Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana.

Henderson has been unable to make the trip to Ireland due to illness.

As we told you earlier, Coutinho – a transfer target for Barcelona after their world record sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain – is ruled out with a sore back.

Striker Sturridge is still sidelined with the thigh injury he sustained scoring against Bayern Munich in midweek.

And Lallana is out for at least two months with a thigh injury he picked up against Atletico Madrid the following night.

Summer signings Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke are all involved.

The game kicks off at 5.15pm.

Liverpool squad to face Athletic Bilbao

Mignolet, Karius, Ward, Alexander-Arnold, Flanagan, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Klavan, Moreno, Milner, Robertson, Can, Grujic, Ejaria, Wijnaldum, Woodburn, Salah, Kent, Firmino, Origi, Solanke, Mane