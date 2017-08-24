Would Liverpool cope if Coutinho signs for Barcelona?

The £198m sale of Neymar from Barcelona to PSG has made many of Liverpool fans extremely nervous during the latter stages of the summer transfer window. The reason why they have started biting their nails is because of the news that Barcelona are looking to replace their Brazilian star with another Brazilian who currently plays at Anfield. It has been reported that Philippe Coutinho is the player they have identified as the best possible choice and it is proving to be a mammoth task for the Reds to keep their star player.

Chelsea fans will be hoping that the deal between Coutinho and Barca can be arranged because Eden Hazard is another option should they not be able to agree on a deal for the Liverpool attacker. Leading UK bookmakers BetVictor have reported huge amounts of money being bet on Coutinho joining Barcelona since Neymar left and many think it is just a matter of time before they get their man.

When speaking with the press, manager Jurgen Klopp insists that the club will not sell 25-year-old Coutinho at any price. It is believed that Barcelona thinks otherwise and are now willing to pay in the region of £138m to get their man. It is hard to see the owners of Liverpool turning down a British record fee and the chances are he will be playing at Camp Nou in the coming campaign.

Over the last couple of season, Coutinho has been the main man at Liverpool and he will be extremely difficult to replace. Over the summer they have brought in Mohamed Salah who is a fantastic addition to the club. With other players such as Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino the Red forward line is still extremely strong. This will make the impact of his loss easier to deal with as they have the number of being able to handle the transfer should it happen. They will also have over £100m in the bank so will be able to sign a couple of world-class players to replace the Brazilian.

If Coutinho does move to Barca it is going to be a difficult task to fill the void left behind by Neymar. Coutinho is world-class but he is not at the level of Neymar and will need to improve if he is going to fit into the Barcelona first team.

In recent years, Liverpool have previously lost their best player to Barca when they sold Luis Suarez to the Spanish giants. His loss left a huge gap but this time around the impact should not be as great. When Suarez was at Anfield he single-handedly dragged the team to challenge for the title and they were unable to find a replacement even with the huge fee they received. If they can learn from the mistakes of the past and get their transfer dealings done correct, they will be challenging again this campaign.

Coutinho did not play in Liverpool last pre-season friendly, nor their first four competitive games of the season, as he is now out with a back injury. He is a fan favorite and if he does move will be greatly missed. The Reds are in a better place than they were when they sold Suarez and with the type of money being talked about, there is a very strong possibility that the player will be on his way to Camp Nou before the transfer window closes.

In recent developments Coutinho is rumoured to be preparing a public statement in order to try to force his transfer to Barcelona. Barca have made three world record bids to try to secure a deal with the Reds but all have been rejected.