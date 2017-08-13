Liverpool earmark Lorenzo Insigne as Philippe Coutinho replacement
Liverpool will move for Napoli attacking midfielder Lorenzo Insigne if Philippe Coutinho forces his transfer to Barcelona, according to the Sunday Mirror.
The Reds issued a statement on Friday claiming their Brazilian star would not be sold this summer. But Coutinho, aged 25, responded by handing in a formal transfer request later that day.
Jurgen Klopp have been forced to draw up a list of viable targets in the event that they do lose Coutinho in a £100m-plus deal before transfer deadline day.
Italy international Insigne, aged 26, apparently tops that lists. The report claims his is valued at £60m by Napoli, but the Serie A side insist he is not for sale.
Insigne scored 18 Serie A goals from midfield in 37 appearances last season and helped his side to a third place finish. That earned Napoli a place in this season’s Champions League, which is another reason why they will be reluctant to sell.