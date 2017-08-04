Liverpool face Hoffenheim in Champions League playoff round

Loading...

Liverpool have been drawn against German side Hoffenheim in the Champions League qualification playoff round.

The Reds will face their Bundesliga opponents over two legs to compete for a place in the Champions League group stage.

The first leg will be at the Rhein-Necker Arena (pictured above) in Germany on August 15/16, with the return at Anfield on August 22/23.

Liverpool’s Brazilian star Roberto Firmino will be pitted against his former club in the tie. The 25-year-old scored 49 goals in 153 appearances for Hoffenheim during his four-and-a-half seasons with them. He joined Liverpool for £29m in June 2015.

The draw took place in Nyon this morning. Scottish champions Celtic will face Astana, of Kazakhstan. Other than Hoffenheim vs Liverpool, another tasty looking tie sees Italian side Napoli take on French outfit Nice.

Here is the draw in full: