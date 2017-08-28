Liverpool make £55m approach for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar

Liverpool have lodged an enquiry with Monaco over a £55m deal for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Reds have reportedly asked the Ligue 1 champions about the possibility of signing the 21-year-old for a club record €60m fee.

Encouragingly for the club’s supporters, the report claims that the Lemar deal is not linked to the future of attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The Brazil international has submitted a transfer request to his Anfield bosses and has been the subject of a series of bids from Barcelona.

Lemar has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal throughout the current transfer window, but it is now Liverpool who are touted as his most likely destination.

The Reds’ enquiry for the France international was made earlier this summer and remains active, the article suggests.

But Monaco are understood to be reluctant to sell having already lost Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva from the team that reached last season’s Champions League semi-final, and with Kylian Mbappe seemingly on the brink of joining Paris Saint-Germain.