Liverpool miss out on Virgil van Dijk transfer

Liverpool have failed in their pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, according to Sky Sports.

The Reds looked set to sign the Dutchman early in the transfer window, but were forced to publicly apologise to the Saints and end their interest if they were accused of an illegal approach.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had reportedly maintained his interest in the player, but the latest report suggests he will not be making a deadline day move.

Van Dijk is now set to stay at St Mary’s.

The 26-year-old had also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City, but was thought to favour a move to Anfield.

He has been training alone and with the Saints’ under-23 squad since his move to Liverpool fell through and he handed in a transfer request.

The former Celtic man could now return to Mauricio Pellegrino’s squad if, as has been reported, he will now stay put.