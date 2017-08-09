Liverpool name squad for Champions League tie vs Hoffenheim

Loading...

Liverpool have named their squad for the forthcoming Champions League qualification playoff against German side Hoffenheim.

The Reds have submitted to UEFA the list of players entrusted with securing a Champions League group stage place for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Philippe Coutinho is among the 32 players selected despite being strongly linked with a transfer to Barcelona.

Summer signings Mohamed Salah, Dom Solanke and Andy Robertson are all included.

The notable absentees for the two-legged tie are Adam Lallana and Danny Ings, who are ruled out through injury.

Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Sturridge and Harry Wilson, who are also currently injury, are named in Klopp’s squad, which suggest they will all be back in action soon.

Another player linked with a move away from Anfield, Alberto Moreno, is in the squad, but Mamadou Sakho or Lazar Markovic are both omitted.

Youngsters Conor Masterson and Cameron Brannagan, who help to bolster the Reds’ locally trained player quota, are involved as are Ryan Kent and Ben Woodburn, who have both been linked with loan moves.

The first leg is to be played on Tuesday, August 15, at Rhein-Neckar-Arena. The return leg is at Anfield on August 23.

Liverpool will be able to amend the squad should they qualify for the group stages.

Liverpool squad to face Hoffenheim

Goalkeepers: Mignolet, Karius, Ward

Defenders: Matip, Lovren, Klavan, Gomez, Masterson, Clyne, Alexander-Arnold, Moreno, Robertson, Flanagan

Midfielders: Coutinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Can, Milner, Grujic, Brannagan, Ejaria, Woodburn

Forwards: Firmino, Sturridge, Origi, Solanke, Mane, Salah, Kent, Ojo, Wilson, Brewster