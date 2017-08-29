Liverpool reject £25m bid for defender

Liverpool have rejected a £25m bid from Crystal Palace for centre-back Mamadou Sakho, according to Sky Sports.

The Eagles’ offer was their third for the France international, who starred on loan at Selhurst Park in the second half of last season.

Palace were keen to bring Sakho back to the club on a permanent basis.

Their latest bid, which was reportedly lodged earlier today, was worth £22m, plus £3m in add-ons. But it was turned down by the Anfield hierarchy, who value Sakho at £30m.

Sakho has been frozen out by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp since last summer. He was an integral part of the team in 2015/16, but fell out of favour after a failed drugs test – that was later proven to be incorrect – and a row with Klopp.

The 27-year-old was signed from hometown club Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of £18m in September 2013. He has made 80 appearances for the Reds.