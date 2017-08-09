Loading...

“A few people obviously see that Liverpool has a few good players. That’s how it is. But a very important message, maybe: we are not a selling club,” said manager Jurgen Klopp during the club’s recent tour of the Far East.

The problem is that all the German boss can offer is words, whereas clubs interested in his star players have evidence to the contrary.

Raheem Sterling to Manchester City, Luis Suarez to Barcelona and perhaps now Philippe Coutinho also to Barcelona: in recent years, whenever a player has established himself as a top performer at Anfield, it hasn’t been long before he has been sold.

The rumour mill suggests the Coutinho will be a Barca player by the end of the week. If he is, expect an angry response from Liverpool fans who have already swallowed the departures of Suarez and Sterling – each the key player in the team at the time of the sale, as Coutinho is now – in the past three years.

So, why do Liverpool sell their best players?

1. There is good money on offer

Yes, the Reds have parted company with good players in the past few years, but they have never done so on the cheap. They pocketed £73.55m for Suarez and £56.25m, while Coutinho is likely to command a fee of more than £80m. Good business, you could argue, but not if you’re going to pride yourselves on not being a selling club. Liverpool know from experience that a lump sum is not always easy to invest wisely in strengthening the squad as a whole, particularly when other clubs know you’ve got a big pile of money in the bank. So, there is an argument to be made that if owners Fenway Sports Group follow suit and sell Coutinho, they are really setting their stall out as to whether their main priorities of sporting or financial.

2. The players want to go

In FSG’s defence, they have not been hawking Suarez, Sterling or Coutinho around Europe’s top clubs. In each case, the player has wanted to join the club where they ultimately ended up and, to varying extents, rocked the boat to make that happen. There are very few examples of a player being kept at a club against their will and it working out well for any of the parties. Perhaps striking a deal for an extra year’s service in exchange for the promise of a future transfer, as was done in Suarez’s case, is the best case scenario.

3. They’re not the force they once were

All of that leads us to perhaps the biggest reason, the one that makes transfer money appealing and causes star players to have their heads turned by other clubs: Liverpool are not the force they once were. Though it might pain their fans to hear it, though the players undoubtedly feel the love of the vociferous Anfield support and clearly develop an affinity for the club, Liverpool is not the place you want to be if you have ambitions to win titles at the moment. They haven’t won the league title in the Premier League era and the exploits of Istanbul looks unlikely to be repeated any time soon given that the Reds have drifted in and out of the Champions League since. The forthcoming qualification playoff against Hoffenheim is huge, as is the forthcoming Premier League campaign. Liverpool need to demonstrate the consistency to finish in the top four and rebuild their reputation in European football. Only then will they be able to stop their top talent leaving and start to turn the table so that rival teams’ star players want to move to Anfield.