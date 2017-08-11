Liverpool send scout to watch Gremio’s Luan

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Gremio forward Luan, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Reds have reportedly sent a scout to watch the 24-year-old in action. Liverpool’s representative was in the stands when Gremio took on Argentine side Godoy Cruz in a Copa Libertadores clash on Wednesday evening.

Gremio won 2-1 to progress to the next round in what Globo Esporte suggested might have been Luan’s farewell performance.

Luan, who won his first Brazil cap earlier this year, is into the final year of his contract at Gremio, the Brazilian side from which Liverpool signed Lucas Leiva 10 years ago.

The forward, who can also play in an attacking midfield role, started his career in the Brazilian regional leagues with Tanabi and then Catanduvense. He moved to Porto Alegre-based Gremio in 2014 and has scored 53 goals in 182 appearances in his three-and-a-bit seasons with them to date.

He has started 2017 in sensation form, with three goals in four league games and five in five in the Copa Libertadores.

Here’s what Liverpool’s scout would have seen from Luan against Godoy Cruz this week: