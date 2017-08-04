Liverpool’s Adam Lallana out for two months

Loading...

Liverpool’s Adam Lallana will miss the first two months of the new season, his club have confirmed.

The England international picked up a thigh injury during the Audi Cup final defeat to Atletico Madrid earlier this week and is now facing a spell on the sidelines.

A statement on Liverpool’s website says Lallana, aged 29, will be out for a significant period of time and is now starting a rehabilitation programme with the Reds’ medical team.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said: “This is certainly not news we would have wanted.

“Unfortunately, the damage is such that it will likely mean Adam is out for a couple of months not weeks, so I think we can pretty much rule him out of August and September.

“Beyond that we will monitor and wait and see. He is a boy with a world-class attitude to everything professionally and he has always come back in good time from injury setbacks since I have been here, so we will see.”

Lallana will now miss both legs of the crucial Champions League qualification playoff against German side Hoffenheim later this month. He is also set to miss Premier League games against Watford, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Manchester City, Burnley, Leicester City and Newcastle United.

Assuming he doesn’t suffer any setbacks in his rehabilitation, the former Southampton skipper’s first game back could be the clash with Manchester United at Anfield on October 14 after the October international break.