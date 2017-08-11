Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho hands in transfer request

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has handed in a transfer request, according to Sky Sports.

The Brazil international has reportedly given formal notice that he wants to be allowed to leave the club amid interest from Barcelona.

Barca lodged a £90.3m bid for Coutinho earlier this week, but the offer was rejected by the Anfield hierarchy. A lower bid of £72m had been turned down back in July.

Recent reports had suggested Coutinho was keen to make an “amicable” move to Camp Nou, but would not rock the boat at Liverpool to get his transfer. It now appears he has had a change of heart and is making a concerted effort to seal the deal.

The transfer request appears to be in direct response to a statement issued by Liverpool’s owners, FSG, earlier today in which they reiterated that Coutinho would not be sold this summer.

It read: “The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes.”

Barcelona are reportedly willing to pay up to £110m for Coutinho.

A member of the 25-year-old’s family told Sky Sports: “Philippe has tried very hard to find an amicable solution to this situation but to no avail.

“He has tremendous love for the club and its fans, but like Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez have pointed out in the past, Liverpool does not let its players leave on amicable terms.”