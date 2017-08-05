Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho left out of squad to face Athletic Bilbao

Loading...

Liverpool have omitted Philippe Coutinho from their squad to face Athletic Bilbao later today in their final pre-season friendly of the summer.

The Daily Mirror reports that the Brazil international’s absence is due to a slight back injury that also ruled him out of the Audi Cup final defeat to Atletico Madrid in midweek.

Coutinho has not travelled to Dublin, where the game against Athletic is being played, in order to rest his back ahead of the start of the new Premier League season in a week’s time.

Given Barcelona’s interest in signing Coutinho and their world record sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week, Liverpool supporters will have a nervy wait to make sure that a back injury is the genuine reason for his absence.

The Reds rejected a £72m bid from Barca for Coutinho last month and manager Jurgen Klopp has remained insistent that the attacking midfielder is not for sale.