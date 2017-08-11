Luke Shaw to Spurs: Man Utd left-back linked with transfer

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw could join Tottenham Hotspur this summer as part of a deal that sees Danny Rose move in the opposite direction.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is considering selling Rose following the explosive interview he gave yesterday in which he took aim at the north London club’s ambition and wage structure. Rose, aged 27, hinted that he favours a move to Manchester United.

Levy would reportedly demand more than the £54m banked by Spurs when they sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City earlier this summer.

The article claims Shaw, aged 22, could be used as a makeweight in the deal and move to Spurs.

Former Southampton youngster Shaw did not not see eye-to-eye with manager Jose Mourinho last season. A move to Tottenham would give the north Londoners a ready-made replacement of proven Premier League quality, and would avoid the need for them to shop around for a Rose replacement with rival clubs knowing they had the Rose fee to spend.