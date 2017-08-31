Man City accept defeat in pursuit of Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City have accepted that they will not be able to sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez before the 11pm transfer deadline, according to the BBC.

Pep Guardiola’s side lodged a £55m bid with an extra £5m in add-ons earlier today. It is understood that the offer resulted in an agreement in principle for Sanchez’s transfer.

But the deal fell through. It is likely that the Gunners were only prepared to part with the Chile international, aged 28, if they were able to bring in Monaco’s Thomas Lemar to replace him.

But their £92m deal for the 21-year-old France international fell through, apparently because he was not prepared to forego Champions League football this season and favoured a move to Liverpool.

City are apparently not planning to resurrect the Sanchez deal by offering more cash or a player. Raheem Sterling had previously been touted as a possible makeweight to give the Gunners a ready-made replacement.

As things stand, Sanchez looks set to spend the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.