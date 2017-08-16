Man City bid £18m for former Man Utd defender Jonny Evans

West Bromwich Albion have rejected an £18m bid from Manchester City for defender Jonny Evans, according to the BBC.

City have reportedly been in talks with the Baggies for two weeks over a deal for Evans. During that time, they have had two bids for the Northern Ireland international.

Evans, aged 29, spent nine years at City’s neighbours Manchester United before moving to the Hawthorns in 2015. He joined the Red Devils as a schoolboy and clocked up 198 senior appearances, winning three Premier League titles and two League Cups.

He has two years to run on his West Brom contract, which is due to expire in June 2019.

The same report claims Leicester City have had a £10m bid rejected during the current transfer window.

City boss Pep Guardiola is hoping to sign another centre-back before the summer transfer window closes to replace the out of favour Eliaquim Mangala as City’s fourth-choice centre-half.