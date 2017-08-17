Man City make £45m bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City have made a £45m bid for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, the player’s agent told Chilean newspaper El Mercurio.

Fernando Felicevich says the Gunners rejected the offer for his client.

Sanchez, aged 28, is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and has refused to sign an extension with Arsene Wenger’s side. The Frenchman has insisted throughout the summer that Sanchez would not be sold during the current transfer window and would see out the final 12 months of his contract.

But City and a host of other suitors, including Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, have been linked with attempts to test Arsenal’s resolve.

Pep Guardiola’s side have emerged as the front-runners to sign Sanchez, who played under the City boss at former club Barcelona.

Felicevich’s comments back up those claims and suggests that the Chile international is still a target at the Etihad Stadium going into the final couple of weeks of the transfer window.