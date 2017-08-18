Man City plot improved £22m bid for Jonny Evans

Manchester City are preparing a second bid for West Bromwich Albion captain Jonny Evans, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Baggies have already rejected an £18m bid from City for the former Manchester United defender.

City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly determined to land the 29-year-old Northern Ireland international and will offer him a contract worth £140,000-a-week.

He is keen to add homegrown or locally-trained players to his squad to meet Premier League and Champions League quotas and wants Evans to replace Eliaquim Mangala as his fourth centre-back.

France international Mangala has been a flop at the Etihad Stadium since his £42m arrival from Porto under Manuel Pellegrini. Guardiola needs to offload him to free up space in his squad for Evans and Serie A side Inter Milan are credited with interest in him.

But speaking in his press conference today, Guardiola indicated he was not overly optimistic about convincing West Brom boss Tony Pulis to sell Evans.