Man City prepare £275m bid for Lionel Messi

Manchester City are ready to activate a £275m release clause in Lionel Messi’s Barcelona contract, according to Yahoo.

Messi has started following City’s official account on Instagram amid claims that he could be set for a shock reunion with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

A separate report in the Daily Record claims that Messi’s new contract – announced by the Catalan giants some six weeks ago – is actually still to be signed. The Argentine superstar’s representatives have apparently met City officials to discuss the move.

Messi’s new four-year deal was due to increase his weekly wage to £1m and reinstate him as the world’s best paid footballer. But the deal is now in doubt.

Since Barca issued a press release announcing the extension, they have lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world record deal, failed in their attempts to sign Philippe Coutinho or Ousmane Dembele as a replacement and been comprehensively beaten by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.