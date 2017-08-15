Man City prepare £60m bid for Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City are ready to launch a £60m bid for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez before the summer transfer window closes, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Chile international is into the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and has refused to sign an extension.

He has been linked with a move to City, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich throughout the summer, but is thought to favour a reunion with his former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has repeatedly insisted that Sanchez will stay at the club for the 2017/18 campaign even if that means losing him on a free transfer next summer.

But City, on the instruction of Guardiola, will launch a final attempt to tempt their Premier League rivals into selling the 28-year-old. They are hopeful that a bid of around £60m will test Arsenal’s resolve to keep hold of Sanchez.

The player would be offered a deal worth £400,000-a-week, including bonuses and image rights, if he makes the move.