Man City prepare £70m bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City are ready to make a final push to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez by readying a £70m bid, according to the Daily Mirror.

Pep Guardiola and the Eithad Stadium hierarchy are plotting a big-money bid for the Chile international, even though he only has 12 months to run on his contract, and are ready to work up until the 11pm transfer deadline on August 31 in an effort to land their man.

Sanchez, aged 28, will be able to leave on a free transfer next summer, but Gunners boss Arsene Wenger insists he will not be sold this summer. He is still hoping to tempt last season’s top scorer to sign a new £300,000-a-week deal.

With Paris Saint Germain also credited with interest in the forward, City seem determined to press ahead with a deal this summer rather than go up against a raft of clubs when his contract expires.

Sanchez has reportedly told his representatives that he favours a move to City.