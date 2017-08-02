Man Utd agree £27m signing of Spurs target

Loading...

Manchester United have agreed to sign Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, according to the Daily Mirror.

But the Red Devils are waiting to find out whether the Ivory Coast international will be allowed into the UK before proceeding with the deal.

Aurier, aged 24, was convicted of assaulting a police officer outside a Paris nightclub last year and was barred from entering the country for a Champions League game against Arsenal.

An appeal against his conviction is being heard next week and, if it is successful, United could complete his signing at that stage.

They are reportedly planning to seek clarification on Aurier’s legal position from the UK government before proceeding.

Super-agent Mino Raiola has been acting as a go-between for United and Aurier’s agent Stephane Courbis. The outline of a £90,000-a-week deal has been agreed by all parties.

Aurier is reportedly a transfer target for United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who have been playing a waiting game of their own. Spurs were apparently hopeful that the wantaway full-back’s price tag would drop nearer to the end of the window if PSG were unable to offload him sooner.