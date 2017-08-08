Man Utd to bid for Gareth Bale if he doesn’t start against them tonight

Loading...

Manchester United will launch a bid for Gareth Bale if he is left out of Real Madrid’s starting XI for tonight’s UEFA Super Cup clash, according to The Times.

The Red Devils are reportedly planning to use this evening’s clash in Skopje, Macedonia, as a barometer of how Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane plans to use long-term target Bale this season.

An injury-hit 2016/17 campaign for the Welshman saw Isco establish himself as a key player for Zidane. Bale’s cause could be helped this evening, if not the rest of the season, by the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has trained so little in pre-season to date.

But with rumours swirling that Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe is on his way to the Bernabeu before the transfer window closes, there are doubts over Bale’s future.

United boss Jose Mourinho, who claimed signing Bale was “mission impossible” during the recent tour of the USA, has done little to downplay the new uncertainty.

He said: “If he plays, it is the clearest signal that he is staying there,”

The Portuguese boss claimed that would show “he is in the plans of the coach and the club, and it is in his own plans and ambitions to stay there”.

He added: “Then I won’t even think about it. If he is not in the club’s plans and it is true that a player like Bale is at the departure gate, I will try to be there waiting for him at the other side.”