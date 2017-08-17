Man Utd and Chelsea told they won’t be signing Sergi Roberto

Manchester United and Chelsea have had their hopes of signing Barcelona utility man Sergi Roberto dashed.

The Red Devils had been linked with a bid for the 25-year-old midfielder, who is also said to be a target for the champions.

But new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has dismissed speculation linking the academy product with a move away from Camp Nou this summer.

Roberto has fallen down the pecking order since Valverde’s appointment, and the recent signing of former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande is unlikely to help his prospects.

But Valverde insists the player has an important role under his and said he is counting on him.

He told Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo: “Of course, I am absolutely counting on him.

“In some games he will be a major player and in some games no, but he remains an important player.”

Roberto played mainly at right-back last season. He can also operate as a wing-back or defensive midfielder, but prefers to operate in central midfield, where is unlikely to get regular opportunities for Barca.