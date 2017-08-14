Man Utd close to signing Bruno Amorim

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Portuguese forward Bruno Amorim, according to the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old has impressed during a trial spell with the Red Devils, who are said to be close to agreeing a fee with his current club Oliveirense.

Amorim, a 5ft 5in forward, is not expected to have an immediate role with the first team and will instead link-up with United’s under-23 squad.

He was scouted regularly by United last season after breaking into the senior team at Oliveirense, who compete in Portugal’s second division. He made his professional debut in January 2016.

The youngster has spent time at the Red Devils’ Carrington training base this summer and seems to have impressed United’s coaching staff.

Amorim is now set to join fellow new arrivals Largie Ramazani and Aliou Badara Traore in United’s Under-23 squad this season.

The speedy and skilful attacker can play on either wing.