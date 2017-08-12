Man Utd confirm defender’s exit

Manchester United have announced defender Guillermo Varela’s departure from the club.

The Uruguay international has left Old Trafford to move back to his homeland and rejoin former club Penarol.

We told you earlier this month that the move was on the cards.

Varela, aged 24, joined United from Penarol in 2013 for a reported €2.8m. He was United’s first signing under David Moyes. The five-year contract he signed at that stage still had a year to run, but he has been allowed to move on early.

Varela leaves Old Trafford having made 11 appearances for the Red Devils. All of those came under Louis van Gaal in the 2015/16 season.

The right-back spent last season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, but spent most of the season injured and then had his loan spell terminated when a tattoo he got despite having been told not to by the German club became infected and ruled him out of the German cup final.

United’s Twitter account wrote: “All the best for the future, Guillermo!”