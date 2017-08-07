Man Utd confirm move for defender

Loading...

Manchester United have announced that defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has joined Leeds United on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old left-back will spend the 2017/18 campaign at Elland Road. He spent time on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers last season, but failed to make a big impression and was restricted to just seven appearances.

Manchester-born Borthwick-Jackson has been on United’s books since 2003. The 6ft 3in full-back broke into the first-team under Louis van Gaal in 2015/16. He made 14 first team appearances, including 10 Premier League matches, for the Red Devils.

The England Under-20 international is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2020, with the option to extend for a further season.

United wished their academy product “best of luck” for his time at Leeds.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has joined Leeds on loan for the 2017/18 season. Best of luck, Cam! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Gy6ZUmKrfe — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 7, 2017

Writing on Twitter, Leeds said they were “delighted” to sign Borthwick-Jackson, who was pictured posing with the club’s new home shirt.