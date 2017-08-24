Man Utd drawn against Burton Albion in League Cup

Manchester United will play Burton Albion in the League Cup.

The draw for the third round of the competition, which is known as the Carabao Cup this season for sponsorship reasons, took place overnight.

Jose Mourinho’s side were handed a home tie at Old Trafford against the Championship side, who are managed by former England international Nigel Clough.

The date of the game is yet to confirmed, but the tie will be played in the week commencing September 18.