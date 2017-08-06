Man Utd full-back set to rejoin former club

Loading...

Manchester United defender Guillermo Varela is on the verge of rejoining former club Penarol, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 24-year-old is set to return to his native Uruguay, a source close to the player told United’s local newspaper.

Varela, aged 24, played in Jose Mourinho’s first game in charge, a pre-season friendly against Wigan Athletic last summer, but has barely featured since.

He spent last season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, but missed eight months of the season through injury. Having fought back to fitness and into contention, he missed the German Cup Final after a tattoo he got against the club’s wishes became infected.

Eintracht promptly terminated his loan.

The player has reportedly spent most of the summer in Uruguay, did not report for pre-season training and has not featured for United’s reserves.

Penarol have now reached an agreement with United over a transfer fee that includes a sell-on clause.

He is set to sign a three-year contract his week.