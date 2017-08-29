Man Utd given fresh hope of signing Gareth Bale

Manchester United could yet sign Gareth Bale this summer.

An article in Spanish newspaper Marca claims that Real Madrid could offload the Wales international before the transfer window closes.

United boss Jose Mourinho made no secret of his desire to sign Bale earlier in the window, but called off his pursuit when the former Tottenham Hotspur winger was handed a start in the UEFA Super Cup clash with United.

The article brands Bale ineffective and disconnected from his team-mates, while his consistency is also called into question.

It suggests the Bernabeu hierarchy could take advantage of the good press Bale still gets in the UK to secure a buyer before the transfer deadline, pointing to the crazy fees currently being paid as evidence that Madrid could get a decent fee for a player they signed from Spurs for £85m in 2013.

Long-term suitors United would seem to be the most likely destination if Bale is sold this week.