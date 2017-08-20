Man Utd and Liverpool battling to sign Julian Draxler

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are set to go up against each other in a race to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Julian Draxler, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Germany international, aged 23, has reportedly been put up for sale by the Ligue 1 side as they seek to fund the £160m signing of Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe in the wake of the world record £198m arrival of Neymar from Barcelona.

Draxler only moved to Parc des Princes from Wolfsburg in a £40m in the January transfer window, but could now be moved on for a cut-price £32m as PSG push to get the Mbappe deal done.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is a long-term admirer, who was frequently linked with Draxler during his time at Schalke.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly made a move to sign Draxler in January, but lost out to PSG.

And United’s Jpse Mourinho is keen to add a wide attacking player to his ranks before the transfer window closes.