Man Utd make enquiry for Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker

Manchester United have approached Belgian side Anderlecht over a deal to sign midfielder Leander Dendoncker, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder impressed when he faced the Red Devils in both legs of last season’s Europa League quarter-final, and scored a late equaliser in the first leg in Brussels.

Manager Jose Mourinho made a beeline for Dendoncker after the final whistle in the second leg and United have reportedly scouted the 6ft 2in anchorman extensively.

Now they have made an enquiry about Dendoncker’s availability, but are not expected to sign him this summer, sources close to the player told the MEN.

The approach reportedly came earlier this summer and United are said to have touched base with the player’s representatives.

Anderlecht value Dendoncker at between £22m and £31m, the article claims.

He came through the ranks at the Belgian side, having joined as a 14-year-old. He has been a first-team regular for the past three seasons, clocking up 126 appearances in all competitions and scoring 10 goals, including the one against United earlier this year.