Man Utd players react to Champions League draw
The draw for the 2017/18 Champions League group stage took place yesterday evening.
On their return to the competition Manchester United were pitted against Portuguese giants Benfica, Swiss outfit Basel and Russian side CSKA Moscow.
On paper it is a decent draw for United, but both Basel and CSKA have proven tricky opponents for English clubs in Europe in recent years.
After the confirmation of their opponents, some United players posted on Twitter to give their reactions. Among them was summer signing Victor Lindelof, who is set for a swift return to former club Benfica.
Here’s what they had to say…
Let's do this 🔴⚫️💪🏼@ChampionsLeague #UCLdraw @ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/BigB14rh50
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) August 24, 2017
Can't wait to get back into @ChampionsLeague action under the lights at Old Trafford! What do you make of the #UCLdraw? pic.twitter.com/TbDTrHd7hn
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) August 24, 2017
🇵🇹🇨🇭🇷🇺 @ChampionsLeague https://t.co/FU95l2gHNR
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) August 24, 2017