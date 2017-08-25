Man Utd players react to Champions League draw

The draw for the 2017/18 Champions League group stage took place yesterday evening.

On their return to the competition Manchester United were pitted against Portuguese giants Benfica, Swiss outfit Basel and Russian side CSKA Moscow.

On paper it is a decent draw for United, but both Basel and CSKA have proven tricky opponents for English clubs in Europe in recent years.

After the confirmation of their opponents, some United players posted on Twitter to give their reactions. Among them was summer signing Victor Lindelof, who is set for a swift return to former club Benfica.

Here’s what they had to say…

See you soon Lisboa ⚽️ @uefachampionsleague @manchesterunited A post shared by Victor Lindelöf (@victorlindelof) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:15am PDT