Man Utd prepare to sell David De Gea

Manchester United are ready to sell goalkeeper David De Gea to Real Madrid next summer if they can sign AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma to replace him, according to The Sun.

Spain international De Gea, aged 26, has long been linked with a return to his hometown to join Madrid. He came close to doing so in the summer of 2015, but the deal collapsed when paperwork was filed after the transfer deadline had passed.

He subsequently signed a new contract at Old Trafford and is tied to United until June 2019.

But manager Jose Mourinho would apparently grant De Gea his move to his homeland if he can sign a suitable replacement. Italy international Donnarumma, aged 18, has been earmarked for the role.

Donnarumma looked set to leave Milan this summer, but ultimately signed a new £150,000-a-week deal at San Siro.

But his future will reportedly be reassessed next summer, particularly if Milan fail to qualify for the Champions League.