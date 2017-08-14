Man Utd ready to beat Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto’s £35m release clause

Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona utility man Sergi Roberto, according to Spanish publication Don Balon.

The Red Devils are reportedly ready to match the £35m release clause in the 25-year-old’s contract at Camp Nou.

Midfielder Roberto, who can also operate at right-back, on the wing or in a defensive midfield role, is also said to be a target for Serie A champions Juventus, who would also pay his buy-out fee.

The player is said to be happy to stay at Barca, where he came through the youth ranks, but has not ruled out changing his mind before the transfer window closes.

His future is thought to be closely tied to the arrival of Brazilian midfielder Paulinho from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande. Roberto is waiting to see how the former Tottenham Hotspur man’s signing impacts his opportunities in his preferred midfield position.

Premier League champions Chelsea have also been credited with interest in Roberto in a separate report.