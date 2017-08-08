Man Utd set to make approach for Tottenham’s Danny Rose

Loading...

Manchester United are ready to make an approach for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose as he approaches full fitness, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international is also wanted by Inter Milan as he prepares to return to action after recovering from the knee injury that has kept him sidelined since January.

Rose, aged 27, is reportedly close to returning to full training and could be playing again before the end of August.

That has prompted United and Inter to reignite their interest in him. Spurs are said to be braced for fresh approaches before the summer transfer window closes.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has multiple public spats with Luke Shaw last season. Shaw and Marcos Rojo are both injured at present, so Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian have occupied the left-back position during pre-season. United seem keen to strengthen if possible.

Rose’s last game was the goalless draw at Sunderland at the end of January.

Tottenham were reportedly already looking for potential replacements in case one of Rose’s suitors came in with a big-money bid this summer, as has happened with right-back Kyle Walker.