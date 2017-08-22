Man Utd have significant interest in Spurs target Ryan Sessegnon

Manchester United look set to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon.

Sky Sports reports that the England Under-19 international is of significant interest to United.

Spurs have already had a £25m bid for the 17-year-old wonderkid turned down this summer. The north Londonders have been tracking him for more than a year, but now face stiff competition for his signing.

United boss Jose Mourinho is said to be a keen admirer of the versatile left-sided player. The Red Devils are now looking to tie up a deal that would see Sessegnon sign for them, but return to Craven Cottage on loan to continue his development.

Sessegnon broke into the Cottagers’ first team last season and already has 26 Championship appearances to his name.

He signed professional terms with the club earlier this summer when it would have been easy for to move to a Premier League suitor on the cheap, so he is unlikely to agitate for a move.