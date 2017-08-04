Man Utd star announces he is giving 1% of his salary to charity

Loading...

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata has revealed that he will be donating 1% of his wages to charity from today.

The Spain international announced his support for the Common Goal project, which is run by streetfootballworld, a group of football-related 120 charities in 80 countries. The initiative aims to create a shared social vision for football, so that all those involved in the game can work together to achieve change.

Mata, aged 29, is thought to be on a £140,000-a-week salary, which means he is set to hand over £1,400 each week to Common Goal.

Writing for The Players’ Tribune, the Spaniard said: “I thought about everything football had given me. And I thought about what I wanted my legacy to be. I knew how lucky I was to have the opportunities I’d had — and that not everyone has a family like mine. And even though I’ve been engaged with charities before, I knew that I wanted to do something more. I want to make sure that other kids get the chances I had.

“So starting today, I am pledging 1% of my salary to Common Goal, a collective fund — run by the award-winning NGO streetfootballworld — that supports football charities around the globe. It’s a small gesture that if shared can change the world.

“I’m asking my fellow professionals to join me in forming a Common Goal Starting XI. Together we can create a movement based on shared values that can become integral to the whole football industry — forever.

“I am leading this effort, but I don’t want to be alone.”

The ultimate aim of the project is that 1% of all football’s profits go straight into charity.

Mata’s announcement comes hot on the heels of Neymar’s world record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. Under the proposal, the transfer alone would have generated €2.5m (£2.25m) for charity, while the Brazil international would contribute £5,150-a-week to the cause.