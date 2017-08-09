Man Utd star enjoys photo of his contorted face

Loading...

Manchester United didn’t manage to win the UEFA Super Cup last night, but they did manage to leave Skopje with this outstanding photo of midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

The Belgium international came off the bench in the 56th minute and was one of United’s best performers against Real Madrid. He had an eventful time on the pitch, which was neatly summed up by the image below.

Fellaini posted the photo to his Twitter account and thanked people for sending it to him.