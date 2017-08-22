Man Utd’s new signing leaked online

Manchester United’s official kit supplier appears to have jumped the gun over the announcement of a new signing.

It looks like recently released United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on his way back.

Adidas’ US store has started selling United 2017/18 home kits with Ibrahimovic on the back, which suggests the Swedish star’s return to Old Trafford is about to be confirmed.

Ibrahimovic had a successful season with United last term, but was released at the end of his one-year deal having suffered a serious knee injury and undergone surgery.

He recently returned to Carrington to follow his rehabilitation programme, which had always been planned. But it now looks like a more formal return is in the offing.

Ibrahimovic wore number 9 last season, but that squad number has since been given to new signing Romelu Lukaku. The leaked images show the number 10 – recently vacated by former skipper Wayne Rooney – on the Ibrahimovic replica jerseys.