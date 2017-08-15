Marco Asensio demands talks amid Arsenal interest

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio has demanded emergency talks with the club over Arsenal’s interest in signing him, according to The Sun.

The 21-year-old is reportedly a target for the Gunners, with Spanish publication Diario Gol claiming that manager Arsene Wenger is ready to activate a £72m release clause in Asensio’s contract.

But the player is keen to stay at the Bernabeu and will use Arsenal’s interest to seek clarification on his future and an improved contract, the report claims.

The prospect of losing Asensio could see his salary brought in line with star team-mates, such as Luka Modric, Isco and Toni Kroos. He currently earns £10,000-a-week on a deal running until June 2020, but is set to pocked a seven-time increase in his salary.

The Spain Under-21 international came through the ranks at Real Mallorca. He moved to Madrid in a €3.9m deal in December 2014. He enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Bernabeu last season after spending the previous campaign on loan at Espanyol.