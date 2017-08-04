Marcus Rashford congratulates Neymar on his PSG transfer
Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford has taken to Twitter to congratulate Neymar on his world record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.
The England international, aged 19, called the Brazil international “brother” after he was unveiled at Parc des Princes.
It seems the pair swapped shirts after the recent pre-season friendly between United and Barca in the USA.
Rashford shared a photo of the shirts and of him and Neymar chatting on the touchline.
He wrote: “Congratulations on the move brother.”
Neymar has completed a €222m move after PSG met the buyout clause in his Barcelona contract.
Congratulations on the move brother 👏🏾 @neymarjr pic.twitter.com/JHyghouvgQ
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 4, 2017