Marcus Rashford congratulates Neymar on his PSG transfer

Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford has taken to Twitter to congratulate Neymar on his world record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

The England international, aged 19, called the Brazil international “brother” after he was unveiled at Parc des Princes.

It seems the pair swapped shirts after the recent pre-season friendly between United and Barca in the USA.

Rashford shared a photo of the shirts and of him and Neymar chatting on the touchline.

He wrote: “Congratulations on the move brother.”

Neymar has completed a €222m move after PSG met the buyout clause in his Barcelona contract.