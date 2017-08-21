Michy Batshuayi thanks Marcos Alonso for bailing him out vs Spurs

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has posted on social media to thank team-mate Marcos Alonso for coming to his rescue during yesterday’s 1-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Belgium international Batshuayi appeared to have handed Spurs a share of the points when he scored an own goal late on. But Alonso popped up with his second goal of the game to secure a 1-2 win for the Blues.

Batshuayi came off the bench to replace Alvaro Morata in the 79th minute. Just three minutes later he diverted a free-kick past Thibaut Courtois to put Spurs level, only for Alonso to score in the 88th minute