Midfielder celebrates signing for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has taken to social media to celebrate signing for the club five years ago today.

The Belgium international, aged 30, moved to White Hart Lane from Fulham August 29, 2012, in a £15m deal after Spurs activated a buy-out clause in his contract.

Dembele marked his fifth anniversary by sharing a photo from his post-signing photoshoot.

He wrote: “5 years ago today #COYS #goodtimes.”

Dembele has now clocked up 193 appearances for the north London club and scored 10 goals for them.