Monaco prepare £45m bid for Alexis Sanchez

Monaco are readying a £45m bid for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, according to The Sun.

The Chile international, aged 28, is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and has refused to sign an extension. He is thought to want a move away from the Gunners to secure Champions League football, although he was seen kissing the Arsenal badge yesterday.

Manager Arsene Wenger insists Sanchez is staying put, but French champions Monaco – Wenger’s former club – are said to be ready to test their resolve with a bid of £45m.

The Ligue 1 side have plenty of cash in the bank after selling Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy to Manchester City and Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea for a total of nearly £150m this summer. Teenage starlet Kylian Mbappe is linked with a £160m move to Real Madrid.

Sanchez is reportedly being lined up as marquee signing in the wake of the raft of high-profile departures. Monaco believe they can attract the Gunners star with a £300,000-a-week tax-free salary, while they could also use Wenger’s interest in winger Thomas Lemar as leverage.