Napoli make approach for Liverpool starter

Napoli have contacted Liverpool to discuss the availability of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, according to Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio.

The Serie A outfit are reportedly preparing for the potential loss of former Reds keeper Pepe Reina, who has been the subject of a bid from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mignolet, who has been a regular starter for Jurgen Klopp, is on a shortlist of potential replacements for Reina if PSG improve their offer, though Real Sociedad’s Geronimo Rulli is reportedly the preferred target.

News of Napoli’s interest coincided with Mignolet being dropped in favour of Loris Karius for yesterday’s victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

The report claims that the Reds are actually keen to keep hold of the Belgium international and that there is little to be read into him not featuring against the Gunners.

Mignolet was dropped in favour of Karius at the start of last season, but reestablished himself as Klopp’s first-choice following some dubious displays from the German keeper.