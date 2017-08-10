Newcastle set to sign Chelsea winger

Chelsea youngster Kenedy is set to complete a season-long loan to newly promoted Newcastle United, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Brazilian winger, aged 21, is expected to join Rafa Benitez’s Magpies for the 2017/18 campaign.

Kenedy, who was sent home from the Blues’ pre-season tour of the Far East after causing a minor diplomatic incident with an ill-advised social media post, was due to spend last season on loan at Watford. But after just one appearances and a string of injuries, he returned to Stamford Bridge in December 2016.

He was signed from Brazilian side Fluminense in a £6.3m deal in June 2015. The Brazil Under-20 international has made 22 appearances for the Premier League champions to date, scoring 22 goals.

Kenedy is expected to be announced as a Newcastle player before the end of the week, which means he could be registered in time to play in the Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.