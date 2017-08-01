No Diego Costa as Chelsea return to pre-season training

Diego Costa will still be absent from Chelsea training when the players report to Cobham today, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Head coach Antonio Conte gave his players a few days off after their pre-season tour of the Far East last month, but his squad is due back in training on homesoil today.

Costa, who has stayed in his native Brazil throughout pre-season so far, will not be there.

He revealed earlier this summer that he had received a text message from Conte informing him that he would not be in his plans for the 2017/18 campaign. With their relationship said to be beyond repair, neither man is interested in an awkward encounter on the training ground so Costa has been given permission to prolong his absence.

The Spain international has been linked with a return to former club Atletico Madrid, but their current transfer ban means he would be sidelined until they are allowed to register new players in January.