Olivier Giroud: Arsene Wenger admits opening the door for transfer

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he opened the door for Olivier Giroud to leave the club this summer.

Speaking after the France international striker scored a dramatic winner against Leicester City in last night’s Premier League opener, Wenger said he gave Giroud the chance to move on after informing him he would not be a guaranteed starter this season.

Giroud has been linked with a £30m move to Everton, Marseille or West Ham United throughout the current transfer window, but has opted to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger admitted he was happy with that outcome, even though it leaves him with a sizeable pool of strikers that he admitted it would be impossible to keep happy.

He told Sky Sports: “I love the man and the player because he is a fantastic guy, he is committed and loves the club and he does not want to leave and I am happy that he wants to stay.

“But at some stage I opened the door for him because I knew that I had many strikers, but he is really loved here and we love him and in the end he decided to stay.”

Giroud, aged 30, joined the Gunners from Montpellier in a £9.6m deal in June 2012. The 6ft 4in centre forward has scored 99 goals in his 229 appearances for the north London club.