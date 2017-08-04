Online Betting vs Online Casino

Loading...

We all know a good old fashioned punt of the footy is a great way to make games more thrilling while serving as a chance to make some extra cash into the bargain.

However, online casino is also hugely popular as well. Projections show that UK bettors are increasingly dipping their toes into online casino gaming, with online slots leading the way.

So, which is best for you? We’ll look at various factors and see which comes out on top.

Entertainment & Excitement

This is extremely difficult to judge since it is based on a few different factors, including the passion you have for the game in question.

There’s no doubt that a penalty kick which will decide the Premier League, with your team taking it, would be a difficult experience to beat in terms of a sheer adrenaline rush. While those situations are rare, football and sports in general are full of ups and downs, highs and lows, and having money riding on the outcome only intensifies those emotions.

Yet spinning a jackpot wheel in an online slot bonus round, with the multi-million quid jackpot just a lucky spin away, can also send your heart rate into overdrive.

Both are exciting, but which is more exciting really depends on you.

Potential Profit

This one is slightly easier to call, although there’s no doubt money can be made in both sports betting and casino gaming.

Experienced punters will know it is the long shot bets that pay most. A 100/1 horse or a bet on Leicester City to win the EPL are the bets that really pay out when the rare events actually happen. If you want real profit, you have to bet on these seemingly impossible outcomes, and bet big enough to make it really lucrative.

Yet online casino can still run rings around sports betting in this regard. Some of the progressive jackpots slot games available at the best online casinos can pay out instant millions. The record jackpot actually stands well over £15,000,000 from a £0.25p spin!

Some slot games which offer lotto sized jackpots include:

Mega Moolah by Microgaming – a fun wildlife themed slot with a progressive jackpot never under £1,000,000.

Mega Fortune by NetEnt – a stylish slot themed on the high-life which is the game that paid out £15,000,000.

Age of the Gods by Playtech – There are actually several of these, themed on ancient Greek gods, all with millions up for grabs.

It isn’t difficult to see that it would take some huge bets and some unlikely scenarios to match these types of jackpots in sports betting.

Of course, these jackpots are only won by the luckiest players, so there’s always that to consider. You might never win one, and so sports betting might be more profitable for you.

In terms of potential profit, however, online casino wins hands down.

Chances of Actually Winning

This is what counts at the end of the day, and making extra money by betting is still the most popular reason for doing so.

First, you need to understand how casino games work. They are all pre-programmed to pay back a certain amount, with a slice off the top going into the pocket of the casino. For example, many online slot games pay back something in the range of 96%, or £0.96 of every pound, giving the casino a £0.04 profit on every pound bet overall.

Sports, however, can’t be controlled and absolutely anything can happen. While some corruption and fixing does exist, it’s rare at the highest levels of the sport and as any football fan knows, anything can happen on match day.

Your chances of winning a long shot bet are probably better than your chances of winning a huge progressive jackpot playing slots. While some casino games like video poker pay back more than 96%, the casino is always going to make money overall, and for every player who wins, a few more lose.

So, sports betting takes this one in our estimation. You have more chance of winning because anything can happen.

Conclusion

So, which should you go with?

The good news is you don’t actually have to choose. There are lots of great sites and mobile apps which offer both sports betting and casino games.

You can use one or the other, or jump between both as the notion takes you. Lots of players do it, and it allows you to get the benefits of both.

So, which do you prefer? Sports betting or casino gaming?